Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
152 / 365
IT'S NOT SUNDAY WITHOUT A CAKE
After Sunday lunch, Sunday cake is also needed....today a simple and I hope good Margherita (Daisy) cake
13th September 2020
13th Sep 20
2
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
152
photos
122
followers
211
following
41% complete
View this month »
145
146
147
148
149
150
151
152
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
13th September 2020 12:39pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Faye Turner
That does look yummy!
September 13th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
I like the look of this cake!
September 13th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close