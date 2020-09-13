Previous
Next
IT'S NOT SUNDAY WITHOUT A CAKE by santina
152 / 365

IT'S NOT SUNDAY WITHOUT A CAKE

After Sunday lunch, Sunday cake is also needed....today a simple and I hope good Margherita (Daisy) cake
13th September 2020 13th Sep 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
41% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Faye Turner
That does look yummy!
September 13th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
I like the look of this cake!
September 13th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise