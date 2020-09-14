Sign up
153 / 365
BLUE ORCHID
Today I went to the nursery, because I had to buy an indoor plant, to give tomorrow to my sister-in-law for her birthday, and so I took some shots
14th September 2020
14th Sep 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
14th September 2020 3:38pm
Exif
View Info
