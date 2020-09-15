Sign up
154 / 365
A BEAUTIFUL WHITE CALLA
Another shot from yesterday at the nursery
15th September 2020
15th Sep 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
14th September 2020 3:58pm
Exif
View Info
Jennie B.
ace
Lovely shot of this flower
September 15th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
Simple and elegant shot!
September 15th, 2020
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful shot!
September 15th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Beautiful
September 15th, 2020
