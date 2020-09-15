Previous
A BEAUTIFUL WHITE CALLA by santina
A BEAUTIFUL WHITE CALLA

Another shot from yesterday at the nursery
15th September 2020 15th Sep 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Jennie B. ace
Lovely shot of this flower
September 15th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
Simple and elegant shot!
September 15th, 2020  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful shot!
September 15th, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Beautiful
September 15th, 2020  
