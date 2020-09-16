Previous
YELLOW EXPLOSION by santina
155 / 365

YELLOW EXPLOSION

I shot without much attention and this photo came out, it was done yesterday in my garden, today I can't go out
16th September 2020 16th Sep 20

Santina

ace
@santina
Santina

I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old
Dione Giorgio
They are like fireworks exploding in the sky. So very beautiful. Fav.
September 16th, 2020  
Kathy A ace
Really beautiful
September 16th, 2020  
Jennie B. ace
Very pretty little yellow flowers
September 16th, 2020  
Faye Turner
Lovely pop of colour
September 16th, 2020  
