YELLOW EXPLOSION
I shot without much attention and this photo came out, it was done yesterday in my garden, today I can't go out
16th September 2020
16th Sep 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Views
9
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
15th September 2020 6:36pm
Dione Giorgio
They are like fireworks exploding in the sky. So very beautiful. Fav.
September 16th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Really beautiful
September 16th, 2020
Jennie B.
ace
Very pretty little yellow flowers
September 16th, 2020
Faye Turner
Lovely pop of colour
September 16th, 2020
