156 / 365
CHEERFULNESS
even today a photo not of the day, I'm at home because my husband has back pain...
17th September 2020
17th Sep 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
15th September 2020 6:37pm
Gosia
ace
Beautiful
September 17th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
So beautiful!
September 17th, 2020
