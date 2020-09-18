Previous
SUNFLOWERS WITHOUT COLOR by santina
157 / 365

SUNFLOWERS WITHOUT COLOR

first of all I thank all of you for the beautiful comments and favs of my photos....and also thank you for the interest in my husband's back pain that with painkillers is getting better....but even today I publish photo no made today....
18th September 2020 18th Sep 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
PhylM-S ace
Beautiful. Between yesterday and today - your garden is bringing much cheer. I'm glad the hubs is doing better and wish a speedy full recovery!
September 18th, 2020  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
They look really pretty in BW. Lovely shot.
September 18th, 2020  
Diana ace
A stunning image.
September 18th, 2020  
Taffy ace
B&W emphasizes structure so effectively here.
September 18th, 2020  
