Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
157 / 365
SUNFLOWERS WITHOUT COLOR
first of all I thank all of you for the beautiful comments and favs of my photos....and also thank you for the interest in my husband's back pain that with painkillers is getting better....but even today I publish photo no made today....
18th September 2020
18th Sep 20
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
157
photos
122
followers
211
following
43% complete
View this month »
150
151
152
153
154
155
156
157
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
4th August 2020 4:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
PhylM-S
ace
Beautiful. Between yesterday and today - your garden is bringing much cheer. I'm glad the hubs is doing better and wish a speedy full recovery!
September 18th, 2020
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
They look really pretty in BW. Lovely shot.
September 18th, 2020
Diana
ace
A stunning image.
September 18th, 2020
Taffy
ace
B&W emphasizes structure so effectively here.
September 18th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close