HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME by santina
HAPPY BIRTHDAY TO ME

today is my birthday, I'm 64 years old, this is the only photo I have as a child, it was taken in Brazil in San Paulo where I was born
20th September 2020 20th Sep 20

Santina

