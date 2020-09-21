Sign up
160 / 365
SURPRISE IN THE GRASS
I am weeding the little path outside my garden, and he appears in the middle of the grass....
21st September 2020
21st Sep 20
2
2
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
160
photos
123
followers
211
following
43% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
21st September 2020 10:28am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Incredible! Love the details and the POV.
September 21st, 2020
Kate
ace
Nice details.
September 21st, 2020
