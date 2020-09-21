Previous
Next
SURPRISE IN THE GRASS by santina
160 / 365

SURPRISE IN THE GRASS

I am weeding the little path outside my garden, and he appears in the middle of the grass....
21st September 2020 21st Sep 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
43% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Incredible! Love the details and the POV.
September 21st, 2020  
Kate ace
Nice details.
September 21st, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise