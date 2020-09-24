Previous
SWIM IN THE AUTUMN POND by santina
163 / 365

SWIM IN THE AUTUMN POND

Pond in the public park, it is filling with dry leaves that are now falling from the trees....but she is fine anyway
24th September 2020 24th Sep 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Photo Details

Nice colors and water ripples
September 24th, 2020  
Pretty duck and nice framing
September 24th, 2020  
Lovely colours. The green of the ducks head really stands out against the blue of the water
September 24th, 2020  
