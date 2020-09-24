Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
163 / 365
SWIM IN THE AUTUMN POND
Pond in the public park, it is filling with dry leaves that are now falling from the trees....but she is fine anyway
24th September 2020
24th Sep 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
163
photos
122
followers
211
following
44% complete
View this month »
156
157
158
159
160
161
162
163
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
24th September 2020 10:54am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Kate
ace
Nice colors and water ripples
September 24th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Pretty duck and nice framing
September 24th, 2020
Babs
ace
Lovely colours. The green of the ducks head really stands out against the blue of the water
September 24th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close