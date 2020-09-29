Previous
AUTUMN BUNCH by santina
168 / 365

AUTUMN BUNCH

This morning I had little time to photograph, so I quickly went out to our common garden, and near the fence I found this interesting plant
29th September 2020 29th Sep 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
marlboromaam ace
Oh my gosh! You got pokeweed. Beautiful shot, Santina!
September 29th, 2020  
