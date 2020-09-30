Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
169 / 365
AUTUMN SUNSET
This was the sky last night
30th September 2020
30th Sep 20
8
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
169
photos
124
followers
210
following
46% complete
View this month »
162
163
164
165
166
167
168
169
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
8
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
29th September 2020 8:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Pigeons Farm
ace
An awesome sunset - With a plane in the sky! I have not seen a plane in the sky for such a long time.
September 30th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
The bird on the wire is a great contrast to the aeroplane. Lovely sunset sky.
September 30th, 2020
Santina
ace
@kgolab
I was lucky to see it, I haven't seen one for a long time
September 30th, 2020
Kathy A
ace
Beautiful sunset
September 30th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
This is gorgeous! Love your silhouettes against the sky.
September 30th, 2020
Bri
ace
A beautiful sunset
September 30th, 2020
Lil H
ace
Just gorgeous! fav
September 30th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Beautiful
September 30th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close