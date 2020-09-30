Previous
AUTUMN SUNSET by santina
AUTUMN SUNSET

This was the sky last night
30th September 2020 30th Sep 20

Santina

@santina
Pigeons Farm
An awesome sunset - With a plane in the sky! I have not seen a plane in the sky for such a long time.
September 30th, 2020  
Susan Wakely
The bird on the wire is a great contrast to the aeroplane. Lovely sunset sky.
September 30th, 2020  
Santina
@kgolab I was lucky to see it, I haven't seen one for a long time
September 30th, 2020  
Kathy A
Beautiful sunset
September 30th, 2020  
marlboromaam
This is gorgeous! Love your silhouettes against the sky.
September 30th, 2020  
Bri
A beautiful sunset
September 30th, 2020  
Lil H
Just gorgeous! fav
September 30th, 2020  
Gosia
Beautiful
September 30th, 2020  
