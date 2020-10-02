Previous
SHADES OF RED by santina
171 / 365

SHADES OF RED

In the garden of one of my neighbors, photo taken yesterday today it rains...today is grandparents' day......BEST WISHES TO ALL GRANDFATHERS
2nd October 2020 2nd Oct 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Gosia ace
Fantastic colors
October 2nd, 2020  
Kate ace
Nice colors and texture
October 2nd, 2020  
Faye Turner
Great colours and capture fav
October 2nd, 2020  
Esther Rosenberg ace
Great mixture of colors. Beautiful shot
October 2nd, 2020  
