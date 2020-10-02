Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
171 / 365
SHADES OF RED
In the garden of one of my neighbors, photo taken yesterday today it rains...today is grandparents' day......BEST WISHES TO ALL GRANDFATHERS
2nd October 2020
2nd Oct 20
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
171
photos
124
followers
210
following
46% complete
View this month »
164
165
166
167
168
169
170
171
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
1st October 2020 4:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Gosia
ace
Fantastic colors
October 2nd, 2020
Kate
ace
Nice colors and texture
October 2nd, 2020
Faye Turner
Great colours and capture fav
October 2nd, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Great mixture of colors. Beautiful shot
October 2nd, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close