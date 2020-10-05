Sign up
174 / 365
PLASTIC RAINBOW
I don't have time to go out today, I have my grandchildren here, I played with what I had and with my imagination....it's not a great photo but at least it's colorful
5th October 2020
5th Oct 20
8
6
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
174
photos
124
followers
210
following
167
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
Views
10
Comments
8
Fav's
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
5th October 2020 2:40pm
Kate
ace
Love it
October 5th, 2020
marlboromaam
ace
LOL! That's so cool! Very clever!
October 5th, 2020
KV
ace
Colorful & great water droplets. Fav
October 5th, 2020
Susan Wakely
ace
This is a great rainbow effects and love the water droplets.
October 5th, 2020
Monique
ace
Fun shot !
October 5th, 2020
Danette Thompson
ace
I like how creative it is.
October 5th, 2020
Diana
ace
It's a fabulous shot Santina, love the colours and bokeh!
October 5th, 2020
Fisher Family
Certainly colourful!
Ian
October 5th, 2020
Ian