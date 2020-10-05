Previous
Next
PLASTIC RAINBOW by santina
174 / 365

PLASTIC RAINBOW

I don't have time to go out today, I have my grandchildren here, I played with what I had and with my imagination....it's not a great photo but at least it's colorful
5th October 2020 5th Oct 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
47% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Kate ace
Love it
October 5th, 2020  
marlboromaam ace
LOL! That's so cool! Very clever!
October 5th, 2020  
KV ace
Colorful & great water droplets. Fav
October 5th, 2020  
Susan Wakely ace
This is a great rainbow effects and love the water droplets.
October 5th, 2020  
Monique ace
Fun shot !
October 5th, 2020  
Danette Thompson ace
I like how creative it is.
October 5th, 2020  
Diana ace
It's a fabulous shot Santina, love the colours and bokeh!
October 5th, 2020  
Fisher Family
Certainly colourful!

Ian
October 5th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise