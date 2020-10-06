Sign up
Previous
Next
175 / 365
LIT CANDLE
It's raining today, so I searched for a subject of the month and chose lighted candles...this is the result
6th October 2020
6th Oct 20
3
0
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
175
photos
125
followers
210
following
47% complete
168
169
170
171
172
173
174
175
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
6th October 2020 11:57am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Santina
ace
If you want to look on black
October 6th, 2020
Babs
ace
Love the colours, it looks lovely on black.
October 6th, 2020
Gosia
ace
Interesting result.
October 6th, 2020
