176 / 365
AN "ARTIST" IN THE FAMILY
Yesterday afternoon I went to my eldest son Andrea's house, he likes to paint and photograph, and in my opinion he is also good..there were various drawings on his table and I photographed some "asking for permission"..this is one..
7th October 2020
7th Oct 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
marlboromaam
ace
That's beautiful and I like how you composed it!
October 7th, 2020
