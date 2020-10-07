Previous
AN "ARTIST" IN THE FAMILY by santina
176 / 365

AN "ARTIST" IN THE FAMILY

Yesterday afternoon I went to my eldest son Andrea's house, he likes to paint and photograph, and in my opinion he is also good..there were various drawings on his table and I photographed some "asking for permission"..this is one..
7th October 2020 7th Oct 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
marlboromaam ace
That's beautiful and I like how you composed it!
October 7th, 2020  
