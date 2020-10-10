Previous
RED WATERFALL by santina
RED WATERFALL

This morning walk in the city and from the balcony of a villa there was this beautiful waterfall....
10th October 2020 10th Oct 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
sheri
Striking.
October 10th, 2020  
