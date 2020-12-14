Sign up
Previous
Next
244 / 365
LITTLE THOUGHT FOR 3 FRIENDS
Today I prepared these bags ( by printing the subjects and then cut and glued) that I filled with delicious things, which I will give for Christmas to 3 of my friends...I made them similar so there won't be jealousies!!!
14th December 2020
14th Dec 20
4
1
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
244
photos
132
followers
208
following
237
238
239
240
241
242
243
244
Views
8
Comments
4
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
14th December 2020 4:03pm
Nina Ganci
Merry Christmas Santina
Very cheerful capture
fav
December 14th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So bright cheerful and personal - - lovely !
December 14th, 2020
Bep
I'm sure your friends will appreciate these lovely bags.
December 14th, 2020
~*~ Jo ~*~
ace
Lovely
December 14th, 2020
