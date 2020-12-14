Previous
Next
LITTLE THOUGHT FOR 3 FRIENDS by santina
244 / 365

LITTLE THOUGHT FOR 3 FRIENDS

Today I prepared these bags ( by printing the subjects and then cut and glued) that I filled with delicious things, which I will give for Christmas to 3 of my friends...I made them similar so there won't be jealousies!!!
14th December 2020 14th Dec 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
66% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Nina Ganci
Merry Christmas Santina
Very cheerful capture
fav
December 14th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So bright cheerful and personal - - lovely !
December 14th, 2020  
Bep
I'm sure your friends will appreciate these lovely bags.
December 14th, 2020  
~*~ Jo ~*~ ace
Lovely
December 14th, 2020  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise