JUST A FOOTPRINT by santina
246 / 365

JUST A FOOTPRINT

Finally the snow on December 7th was gone, and this afternoon it returned, I went out to take out the garbage and on the white snow there were the footprints of a dog, I came back I took the camera and I took one....I think on black it's not bad
16th December 2020 16th Dec 20

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Photo Details

Gosia ace
Looks good
December 16th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Sweet little footprint - it must belong to small delicate little dog !
December 16th, 2020  
