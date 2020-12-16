Sign up
JUST A FOOTPRINT
Finally the snow on December 7th was gone, and this afternoon it returned, I went out to take out the garbage and on the white snow there were the footprints of a dog, I came back I took the camera and I took one....I think on black it's not bad
16th December 2020
16th Dec 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Views
7
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
16th December 2020 4:50pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Gosia
ace
Looks good
December 16th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Sweet little footprint - it must belong to small delicate little dog !
December 16th, 2020
