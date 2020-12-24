Sign up
254 / 365
MERRY CHRISTMAS !!!!
I wanna wish you a Merry Christmas from the bottom of my heart....
24th December 2020
24th Dec 20
3
1
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
254
photos
132
followers
200
following
247
248
249
250
251
252
253
254
Views
2
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
24th December 2020 7:36pm
marlboromaam
ace
Beautiful! Love the reference to Jose Feliciano's lyrics.
December 24th, 2020
Esther Rosenberg
ace
Merry Christmas Santina.
December 24th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Beutiful , ahd Happy Christmas to you nd your family
December 24th, 2020
