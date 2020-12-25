Previous
THE DANCER by santina
255 / 365

THE DANCER

Today was a beautiful day, spent with my children and grandchildren, of course in safety, this is my granddaughter who loves to dance.....
25th December 2020 25th Dec 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
