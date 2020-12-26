Previous
MEMORIES by santina
256 / 365

MEMORIES

Today's word is "Memories"....this is the photo of last year's Christmas spent in the mountains.... nice quiet days without Covid...
26th December 2020 26th Dec 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
marlboromaam ace
Just beautiful! Love your background too.
December 26th, 2020  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautiful !
December 26th, 2020  
Kim Capson ace
Stunning colours!
December 26th, 2020  
