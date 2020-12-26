Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
256 / 365
MEMORIES
Today's word is "Memories"....this is the photo of last year's Christmas spent in the mountains.... nice quiet days without Covid...
26th December 2020
26th Dec 20
3
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
256
photos
131
followers
198
following
70% complete
View this month »
249
250
251
252
253
254
255
256
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
26th December 2019 12:38pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
marlboromaam
ace
Just beautiful! Love your background too.
December 26th, 2020
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautiful !
December 26th, 2020
Kim Capson
ace
Stunning colours!
December 26th, 2020
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close