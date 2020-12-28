Previous
FRIDA LOVES TO STAY WARM by santina
FRIDA LOVES TO STAY WARM

Today until December 30 we can move more freely without self-certification, so I went to my niece, always with a mask, it's cold and as you can see Frida also loves to stay warm
28th December 2020 28th Dec 20

Santina

@santina
