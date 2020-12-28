Sign up
FRIDA LOVES TO STAY WARM
Today until December 30 we can move more freely without self-certification, so I went to my niece, always with a mask, it's cold and as you can see Frida also loves to stay warm
28th December 2020
28th Dec 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
258
photos
131
followers
198
following
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
28th December 2020 3:01pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
