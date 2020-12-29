Previous
PLAYING IN THE SNOW by santina
259 / 365

PLAYING IN THE SNOW

The weather forecast had said snow in the night, and the snow has arrived, my grandsons could not wait to come to us to play with the snow, now they are here and they are having a lot of fun
29th December 2020 29th Dec 20

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
