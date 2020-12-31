Sign up
HAPPY NEW YEAR 365
I wish you all a 2021 full of everything you want, that Covid is defeated, that families can re-embrace and that the world is better.....
31st December 2020
31st Dec 20
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Susan Wakely
ace
Happy New year Santina.
December 31st, 2020
Corinne C
ace
Happy New Year!
December 31st, 2020
