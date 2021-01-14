Sign up
COLORS EVEN IN WINTER
I love this plant, it resists all seasons, wheter there is sun, rain, snow or ice....now it has these beautiful colors, and in the morning I like it so framed by frost
14th January 2021
14th Jan 21
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
14th January 2021 11:31am
marlboromaam
ace
Very beautiful!
January 14th, 2021
