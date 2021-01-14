Previous
Next
COLORS EVEN IN WINTER by santina
275 / 365

COLORS EVEN IN WINTER

I love this plant, it resists all seasons, wheter there is sun, rain, snow or ice....now it has these beautiful colors, and in the morning I like it so framed by frost
14th January 2021 14th Jan 21

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

marlboromaam ace
Very beautiful!
January 14th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise