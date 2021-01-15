Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
276 / 365
TRAPPED IN ICE
This morning in a pot in the garden I found this situation....
15th January 2021
15th Jan 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
276
photos
136
followers
201
following
75% complete
View this month »
269
270
271
272
273
274
275
276
Photo Details
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
15th January 2021 11:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close