277 / 365
MY HOLLY
This morning is a beautiful day, but with these restrictions we can't go very far, so I photographed my holly in the garden.....
16th January 2021
16th Jan 21
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
277
photos
136
followers
201
following
Photo Details
Views
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
16th January 2021 11:26am
Tags
red
,
green
,
holly
,
garden.
