Previous
Next
MY HOLLY by santina
277 / 365

MY HOLLY

This morning is a beautiful day, but with these restrictions we can't go very far, so I photographed my holly in the garden.....
16th January 2021 16th Jan 21

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
75% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise