TANGLE OF BRANCHES
This morning it was cold and everything was frozen, and in the walk I found these branches so tangles and I liked them....I like it on black...Thank you all for stopping by and commenting on my shots...
19th January 2021
19th Jan 21
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Tags
winter
,
branches
,
frost
,
frozen
Diana
ace
Beautiful shot of these frozen branches!
January 19th, 2021
