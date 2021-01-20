Sign up
WITHOUT TITLE
Today I have not really left the house, I did some work at home, so I post a photo taken on Saturday, it's very simple but I like the colors...I like it on black...
20th January 2021
20th Jan 21
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Photo Details
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
16th January 2021 5:04pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
Nice dof, color layers
January 20th, 2021
