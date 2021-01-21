Previous
PLOWED AND READY FOR THE NEXT GROWTH by santina
282 / 365

PLOWED AND READY FOR THE NEXT GROWTH

I like to see all the fields so well plowed, ready for the next planting and growth, a new harvest every year
21st January 2021 21st Jan 21

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Photo Details

marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful tones of color! May it create a great harvest.
January 21st, 2021  
