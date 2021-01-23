Sign up
RED IN THE EVENING, GOOD WEATHER HOPEFULLY
Another beautiful sunset even if on a cold day...but as written in the title hopefully that tomorrow will be warmer....better on black
23rd January 2021
23rd Jan 21
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Jean
ace
Beautiful winter sunset!
January 23rd, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful indeed!
We have a saying “red sky in the morning, shepherds warning. Red sky at night shepherds delight “.
January 23rd, 2021
