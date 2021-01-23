Previous
RED IN THE EVENING, GOOD WEATHER HOPEFULLY by santina
RED IN THE EVENING, GOOD WEATHER HOPEFULLY

Another beautiful sunset even if on a cold day...but as written in the title hopefully that tomorrow will be warmer....better on black
23rd January 2021 23rd Jan 21

Santina

Jean ace
Beautiful winter sunset!
January 23rd, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful indeed!
We have a saying “red sky in the morning, shepherds warning. Red sky at night shepherds delight “.
January 23rd, 2021  
