Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
289 / 365
WAITING FOR THE NEW BLOOMS
In the daily walks in this period there are not many plants or flowers, but I like this one....
28th January 2021
28th Jan 21
3
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
289
photos
137
followers
199
following
79% complete
View this month »
282
283
284
285
286
287
288
289
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
28th January 2021 11:39am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Bill
Lovely picture, full of character, very well taken - almost 3D with the nicely blurred background.
January 28th, 2021
Esther Rosenberg
ace
This flower is showing off her beautiful textures .
January 28th, 2021
Jacqueline
ace
Lovely textures!
January 28th, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close