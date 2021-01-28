Previous
Next
WAITING FOR THE NEW BLOOMS by santina
289 / 365

WAITING FOR THE NEW BLOOMS

In the daily walks in this period there are not many plants or flowers, but I like this one....
28th January 2021 28th Jan 21

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
79% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Bill
Lovely picture, full of character, very well taken - almost 3D with the nicely blurred background.
January 28th, 2021  
Esther Rosenberg ace
This flower is showing off her beautiful textures .
January 28th, 2021  
Jacqueline ace
Lovely textures!
January 28th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise