P1130411
This morning while cleaning in the garage I found some paper lanterns bought a few years ago, and since my sons and grandchildren came to dinner tonight we went to the garden and lit them and let them go.....nice on black
1st February 2021
1st Feb 21
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Jacqueline
ace
Beautiful capture including the hands!
February 1st, 2021
Maggiemae
ace
Interesting addition of light! But these are made of paper - they would be frizzled?
February 1st, 2021
