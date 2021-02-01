Previous
Next
P1130411 by santina
293 / 365

P1130411

This morning while cleaning in the garage I found some paper lanterns bought a few years ago, and since my sons and grandchildren came to dinner tonight we went to the garden and lit them and let them go.....nice on black
1st February 2021 1st Feb 21

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
80% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Jacqueline ace
Beautiful capture including the hands!
February 1st, 2021  
Maggiemae ace
Interesting addition of light! But these are made of paper - they would be frizzled?
February 1st, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise