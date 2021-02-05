Previous
A NEGLECTED BALCONY by santina
297 / 365

A NEGLECTED BALCONY

Today in the city I saw this balcony and it seemed sad...I hope to see it again in bloom and colorful this spring...
5th February 2021 5th Feb 21

Santina

ace
@santina
Santina
Corinne ace
It needs some green and flowers !
February 5th, 2021  
