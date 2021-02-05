Sign up
Previous
Next
297 / 365
A NEGLECTED BALCONY
Today in the city I saw this balcony and it seemed sad...I hope to see it again in bloom and colorful this spring...
5th February 2021
5th Feb 21
Santina
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
5
1
365
DMC-FZ28
5th February 2021 5:09pm
Corinne
It needs some green and flowers !
February 5th, 2021
