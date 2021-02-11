Previous
MY PAINTED HEARTS by santina
303 / 365

MY PAINTED HEARTS

I painted these paper bags that I will deliver to my friends that they will fill with the gift for Valentine's day...hope they will like it....
11th February 2021 11th Feb 21

Santina

Photo Details

Carole Sandford ace
Pretty!
February 11th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Beautiful! Very talented!
February 11th, 2021  
KV ace
Gorgeous!
February 11th, 2021  
