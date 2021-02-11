Sign up
303 / 365
MY PAINTED HEARTS
I painted these paper bags that I will deliver to my friends that they will fill with the gift for Valentine's day...hope they will like it....
11th February 2021
11th Feb 21
3
1
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
303
photos
138
followers
197
following
296
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
11th February 2021 9:17pm
Carole Sandford
ace
Pretty!
February 11th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Beautiful! Very talented!
February 11th, 2021
KV
ace
Gorgeous!
February 11th, 2021
