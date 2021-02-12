Sign up
Previous
Next
304 / 365
I DON'T LIKE YOU AND THEREFORE I CHANGE YOU
Today I took a short and quick walk because I had so many things to do, and I only found this, which I didn't like very much, so I enjoyed editing it
12th February 2021
12th Feb 21
3
0
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
304
photos
138
followers
197
following
83% complete
View this month »
297
298
299
300
301
302
303
304
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
12th February 2021 3:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
KV
ace
Nice edit.
February 12th, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Whatever you did, it's lovely!
February 12th, 2021
Kate
ace
Creative license at work!
February 12th, 2021
