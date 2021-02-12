Previous
I DON'T LIKE YOU AND THEREFORE I CHANGE YOU by santina
I DON'T LIKE YOU AND THEREFORE I CHANGE YOU

Today I took a short and quick walk because I had so many things to do, and I only found this, which I didn't like very much, so I enjoyed editing it
12th February 2021 12th Feb 21

Santina

I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Nice edit.
February 12th, 2021  
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
Whatever you did, it's lovely!
February 12th, 2021  
Kate ace
Creative license at work!
February 12th, 2021  
