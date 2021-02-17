Previous
Next
WINDOW WITH ROOF by santina
309 / 365

WINDOW WITH ROOF

For the word of the month I chose "window" because I found this quite particular.....
17th February 2021 17th Feb 21

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
84% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Molly
What a delightful rooflet over these pretty doors - well spotted.
February 17th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise