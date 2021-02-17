Sign up
309 / 365
WINDOW WITH ROOF
For the word of the month I chose "window" because I found this quite particular.....
17th February 2021
17th Feb 21
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old
309
photos
138
followers
196
following
84% complete
302
303
304
305
306
307
308
309
Views
9
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
17th February 2021 11:35am
Tags
window
,
feb21words
Molly
What a delightful rooflet over these pretty doors - well spotted.
February 17th, 2021
