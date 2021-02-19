Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
311 / 365
OLD
I chose this building for the word of the month "Old" it is a really old building that will certainly be demolished to make way for a new home.....
19th February 2021
19th Feb 21
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
311
photos
138
followers
196
following
85% complete
View this month »
304
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
19th February 2021 4:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
home
,
old
,
building
,
feb21words
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close