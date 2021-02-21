Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Cameras
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
312 / 365
BROKEN
Today is a beautiful day so we moved further from home and took the bicycle, this is the roof of and old fountain, washhouse...and as you can see there was this broken cauldron.....photo for the word of the month....
21st February 2021
21st Feb 21
5
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
312
photos
138
followers
196
following
85% complete
View this month »
305
306
307
308
309
310
311
312
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
5
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
21st February 2021 11:55am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
broken
,
fountain
,
cauldron
,
feb21words
gloria jones
ace
Neat rusty textures, pov
February 21st, 2021
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
This is so interesting looking.
February 21st, 2021
KV
ace
Definitely a hole in the bucket!
February 21st, 2021
LManning (Laura)
ace
Love the tones and the spiderwebs!
February 21st, 2021
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
Excellent textures!
February 21st, 2021
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close