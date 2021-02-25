Previous
FACE-VASE OR VASE-FACE ?? by santina
316 / 365

FACE-VASE OR VASE-FACE ??

Today a friend of mine took me to the workshop of a young artist and great friend, here in the city, he makes these strange and original vases I was spoiled for choice...in the end I chose this.....
25th February 2021 25th Feb 21

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
marlboromaam (Mags) ace
What a cool face and vase!
February 25th, 2021  
Joy's Focus ace
That is so cool!
February 25th, 2021  
