Previous
Next
316 / 365
FACE-VASE OR VASE-FACE ??
Today a friend of mine took me to the workshop of a young artist and great friend, here in the city, he makes these strange and original vases I was spoiled for choice...in the end I chose this.....
25th February 2021
25th Feb 21
2
1
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
316
photos
138
followers
196
following
View this month »
309
310
311
312
313
314
315
316
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
25th February 2021 4:57pm
marlboromaam (Mags)
ace
What a cool face and vase!
February 25th, 2021
Joy's Focus
ace
That is so cool!
February 25th, 2021
