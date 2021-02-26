Previous
HAS BLOSSOMED !! by santina
317 / 365

HAS BLOSSOMED !!

Today I went back to the same place as the other day, and I saw that the buds have opened...spring is just coming...
26th February 2021 26th Feb 21

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Bep
Beautiful!
February 26th, 2021  
