THE END OF A DAY AT THE LAKE by santina
318 / 365

THE END OF A DAY AT THE LAKE

Today we went for a ride to the lake, it was a nice relaxing and peaceful day....
27th February 2021 27th Feb 21

Santina

I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Louise ace
Beautiful. So serene, lovely composition.
February 27th, 2021  
Lin ace
Gorgeous!
February 27th, 2021  
