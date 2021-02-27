Sign up
Previous
Next
318 / 365
THE END OF A DAY AT THE LAKE
Today we went for a ride to the lake, it was a nice relaxing and peaceful day....
27th February 2021
27th Feb 21
2
1
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Louise
ace
Beautiful. So serene, lovely composition.
February 27th, 2021
Lin
ace
Gorgeous!
February 27th, 2021
