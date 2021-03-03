Previous
Next
IT IS EASY TO PHOTOGRAPH IF THE SUBJECT IS ALREADY BEAUTIFUL by santina
322 / 365

IT IS EASY TO PHOTOGRAPH IF THE SUBJECT IS ALREADY BEAUTIFUL

Today I did not take photos, too many things to do, so I post a photo taken in the trip to the lake on February 27.....
3rd March 2021 3rd Mar 21

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
88% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Maggiemae ace
I would guess this is a much photographed tree! Amazing!
March 3rd, 2021  
Cheryl
Stunning
March 3rd, 2021  
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous.
March 3rd, 2021  
Bep
Gorgeous tree!
March 3rd, 2021  
Kat
Magnificent
March 3rd, 2021  
amyK ace
Spectacular tree and the sky tones behind it are gorgeous
March 3rd, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise