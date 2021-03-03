Sign up
Previous
Next
322 / 365
IT IS EASY TO PHOTOGRAPH IF THE SUBJECT IS ALREADY BEAUTIFUL
Today I did not take photos, too many things to do, so I post a photo taken in the trip to the lake on February 27.....
3rd March 2021
3rd Mar 21
6
3
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
322
photos
138
followers
196
following
88% complete
View this month »
315
316
317
318
319
320
321
322
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
6
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
27th February 2021 6:29pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Maggiemae
ace
I would guess this is a much photographed tree! Amazing!
March 3rd, 2021
Cheryl
Stunning
March 3rd, 2021
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous.
March 3rd, 2021
Bep
Gorgeous tree!
March 3rd, 2021
Kat
Magnificent
March 3rd, 2021
amyK
ace
Spectacular tree and the sky tones behind it are gorgeous
March 3rd, 2021
