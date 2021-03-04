Sign up
BUT THE HORSE IS NOT THERE....
This morning through the garden of our castle, I found this on the castle wall, wich I think was used as a horse hitch...it seemed interesting...
4th March 2021
4th Mar 21
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Larry Steager
ace
Well captured, makes you wonder.
March 4th, 2021
