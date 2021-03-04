Previous
BUT THE HORSE IS NOT THERE.... by santina
323 / 365

BUT THE HORSE IS NOT THERE....

This morning through the garden of our castle, I found this on the castle wall, wich I think was used as a horse hitch...it seemed interesting...
4th March 2021 4th Mar 21

Santina

ace
@santina
Santina
88% complete



Photo Details

Larry Steager ace
Well captured, makes you wonder.
March 4th, 2021  
