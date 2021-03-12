Previous
Next
THE LAWN IS ALSO AWAKENING by santina
331 / 365

THE LAWN IS ALSO AWAKENING

In my walk today in the countryside, there are now many flowers and plants that are blooming
12th March 2021 12th Mar 21

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KazzaMazoo ace
Loving the soft pinks in the clover. Looks so much prettier up close.
March 12th, 2021  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise