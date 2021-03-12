Sign up
331 / 365
THE LAWN IS ALSO AWAKENING
In my walk today in the countryside, there are now many flowers and plants that are blooming
12th March 2021
12th Mar 21
1
1
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
331
photos
137
followers
196
following
324
325
326
327
328
329
330
331
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
12th March 2021 4:53pm
KazzaMazoo
ace
Loving the soft pinks in the clover. Looks so much prettier up close.
March 12th, 2021
