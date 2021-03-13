Previous
Next
GOOD STRAWBERRIES by santina
332 / 365

GOOD STRAWBERRIES

Today at the market I bought these strawberries, they are really good and sweet...for the word of the month.."Red fruit"...
13th March 2021 13th Mar 21

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
90% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise