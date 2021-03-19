Previous
THE FIRST INSECT I SEE by santina
337 / 365

THE FIRST INSECT I SEE

This is a week with beautiful days, with hot sun and everything is blooming and even the insects have woken up....
19th March 2021 19th Mar 21

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Susan Wakely ace
Fabulous flower, focus and detail.
March 19th, 2021  
Carole Sandford ace
Beautiful capture!
March 19th, 2021  
