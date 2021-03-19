Sign up
337 / 365
THE FIRST INSECT I SEE
This is a week with beautiful days, with hot sun and everything is blooming and even the insects have woken up....
19th March 2021
19th Mar 21
2
1
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
337
photos
135
followers
195
following
92% complete
Susan Wakely
ace
Fabulous flower, focus and detail.
March 19th, 2021
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful capture!
March 19th, 2021
