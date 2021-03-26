Sign up
A SIMPLE FLOWER THAT I LOVE
My garden is full of daisies and they make it very cheerful
26th March 2021
26th Mar 21
Santina
ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Views
12
Comments
3
Album
365
Camera
DMC-FZ28
Taken
26th March 2021 4:13pm
Exif
View Info
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Susan Wakely
ace
They are such a pretty little flower.
March 26th, 2021
Monique
ace
Sweet
March 26th, 2021
Walks @ 7
ace
These little ones look so danity
March 26th, 2021
