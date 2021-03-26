Previous
A SIMPLE FLOWER THAT I LOVE by santina
344 / 365

My garden is full of daisies and they make it very cheerful
26th March 2021 26th Mar 21

Santina

ace
@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
Susan Wakely ace
They are such a pretty little flower.
March 26th, 2021  
Monique ace
Sweet
March 26th, 2021  
Walks @ 7 ace
These little ones look so danity
March 26th, 2021  
