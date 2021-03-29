Previous
I LOVE THE COLORS OF SPRING by santina
346 / 365

I LOVE THE COLORS OF SPRING

29th March 2021 29th Mar 21

Santina

@santina
I greet everyone, my name is Santina I was born in Brazil in Sao Paulo to Italian immigrant parents, I am 64 years old, I...
judith deacon ace
Beautiful blossom.
March 29th, 2021  
Anne ace
Fabulous, lovely colour and shot
March 29th, 2021  
Jean ace
so gorgeous. such a pretty color
March 29th, 2021  
