Cape Cod canal
Beautiful day yesterday, so nice to see a sailboat go through rather than noisy power boats. This was off of my Galaxy 20+, I'll be posting images off my new mirrorless next but still getting used to settings.
9th July 2022
9th Jul 22
Roxy
@saphyress
I am now 53 and just got a new camera. I enjoyed the things I learned here and with my new canera I hope to...
Tags
water
sailboat
capecod
KV
ace
Lovely blues and nice composition.
July 10th, 2022
